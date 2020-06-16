Generous Teacher Making Remote Learning Enjoyable
When the coronavirus spread to El Paso, a city in the state of Texas, teachers had to take their classes online and improvise. One middle school teacher was determined to make remote learning an enjoyable experience for her students, while keeping the close bonds she had created with them.
