Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Generous Teacher Making Remote Learning Enjoyable

Generous Teacher Making Remote Learning Enjoyable
Embed
Generous Teacher Making Remote Learning Enjoyable

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:48 0:00
Direct link

When the coronavirus spread to El Paso, a city in the state of Texas, teachers had to take their classes online and improvise. One middle school teacher was determined to make remote learning an enjoyable experience for her students, while keeping the close bonds she had created with them.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG