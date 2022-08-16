A cease-fire between the Islamic Jihad and Israel seems to be holding after three days of heavy fighting. The latest clashes in Gaza have highlighted the problems that the 2 million Palestinians who live there continue to face. Poverty and unemployment are high, and 95% of the water is undrinkable. Linda Gradstein reports from Jerusalem.
Gaza Tries to Recover from Israeli Assault
