Gaza Tries to Recover from Israeli Assault

A cease-fire between the Islamic Jihad and Israel seems to be holding after three days of heavy fighting. The latest clashes in Gaza have highlighted the problems that the 2 million Palestinians who live there continue to face. Poverty and unemployment are high, and 95% of the water is undrinkable. Linda Gradstein reports from Jerusalem.

A cease-fire between the Islamic Jihad and Israel seems to be holding after three days of heavy fighting. The latest clashes in Gaza have highlighted the problems that the 2 million Palestinians who live there continue to face. Poverty and unemployment are high, and 95% of the water is undrinkable. Linda Gradstein reports from Jerusalem.

