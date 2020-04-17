Fulbright Recipients Say Evacuation Overseas Was Confused
The prestigious Fulbright program, which sponsors recent graduates and some professors to teach English or conduct research overseas for anywhere from one to nine months, was brought to an abrupt halt because of the coronavirus pandemic. Many of the Fulbright scholars were stranded.
