France Restaurants ... Unwinding 2-Month Lockdown

France will slowly begin unwinding a two-month lockdown next week, but not for its restaurants. A new poll finds the coronavirus pandemic may put nearly one-third of French restaurants out of business - a tragic development if it happens for France, known worldwide for its fine cuisine.

