Former Zimbabwe Finance Minister Tendai Biti Fined US$300 for Verbally Assaulting Russian Businesswoman

A Harare Magistrate Vongai Guwuriro on Tuesday ordered former Finance Minister Tendai Biti to pay US$300 or six months in jail for verbally assaulting Russian businesswoman Tatiana Aleshina. His lawyer Alec Muchadehama said they will appeal against both conviction and sentence. (Video: VOA)