Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Foreigners in Ukraine ...

Foreigners in Ukraine ...
Embed
Foreigners in Ukraine ...

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:41 0:00
Direct link

Ukraine, which is marking 30 years of independence this month (August), is among Europe’s poorest countries. But its vibrant culture and business climate have attracted many foreigners who now call Ukraine home. Among them is American investment banker, Nick Piazza, who has been living in Ukraine.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG