Foreigners in Ukraine ...
Ukraine, which is marking 30 years of independence this month (August), is among Europe’s poorest countries. But its vibrant culture and business climate have attracted many foreigners who now call Ukraine home. Among them is American investment banker, Nick Piazza, who has been living in Ukraine.
Episodes
-
-
August 27, 2021
Hot Wheels Collector ...
-
August 27, 2021
Widow of Fallen Soldier Speaking About War Casualties
-
August 27, 2021
Britain Deporting More Zimbabweans
-
-
August 27, 2021
European Nations Record Surge in COVID-19 Inoculation