Following Not Guilty Plea, Trump Remains Defiant
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty in New York to 34 felony charges of falsifying business records. Tuesday evening, Trump again denied the charges and attacked the New York prosecutor’s motives. The VOA New York Bureau and Veronica Balderas Iglesias contributed to this report
