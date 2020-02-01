Accessibility links

Breaking News

Video

First Votes in 2020 US Presidential Campaign About to be Cast
The first votes of the 2020 U.S. presidential election will be cast Monday, February 3, when the state of Iowa holds its first-in-the-nation caucuses. For the last 50 years, America’s political parties have used a series of caucuses and primary elections to determine their presidential nominee.

