Fighting in Ukraine May Look Like Wars of Future, Say Military Experts
Ukraine and Russia are using drones on the battlefields in Ukraine. And according to US military experts, small drone armies could be a routine feature of modern warfare. But the global development of lethal autonomous weapons systems are raising some concerns. VOA’s Maia Kay reports
Episodes
-
December 27, 2023
Palestinian Authority Says It Can Resume Control of Gaza
-
December 25, 2023
Cyclist Rolland Dube on 100 Kilometer Ride from Bulawayo to Plumtree
-
December 24, 2023
Santa Parade in Olney ...
-
-
December 23, 2023
Human Rights Bodies Condemn Treatment of Refugees in Malawi
-
December 22, 2023
June 18, 1984: Joshua Nkomo Rebukes Mugabe, Zanu PF
Forum