Fighting in Ukraine May Look Like Wars of Future, Say Military Experts

Ukraine and Russia are using drones on the battlefields in Ukraine. And according to US military experts, small drone armies could be a routine feature of modern warfare. But the global development of lethal autonomous weapons systems are raising some concerns. VOA’s Maia Kay reports

