Expelled CCC Councilors' Lawyer on Sengezo Tshabangu Court Case Seeking to Order to Bar Activists from Taking Part in February Byelectio

Expelled Harare Citizens Coalition Change councillors' lawyer Obey Shava on a cases in which Sengezo Tshabangu wants to block 23 recalled members of the party from participating in the February byelections. (VOA)

