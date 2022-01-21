Exclusive Interview With Thokozani Khupe
Thokozani Khupe of the Movement for Democratic Change speaking in an exclusive interview with Ezra Tshisa Sibanda about her suspension and becoming the new leader of the opposition party. She says Mwonzora expelled himself from the party after declaring that he is the leader of the MDC Alliance.
