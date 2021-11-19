Ethiopia: Is There a Pathway to Peace?
On this edition of Straight Talk Africa, host Haydé Adams discuss the complex political situation and growing humanitarian disaster in Ethiopia. Her guests include Carine Kaneza Nantulya, Africa advocacy director at Human Rights Watch, and Heather Murdock, VOA's Middle East correspondent.
