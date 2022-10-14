Estonian Volunteers Train for a Day They Hope Will Never Come
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, the other small ex-Soviet republics watch the advancing Ukrainian army with hope, but also with concern. The fear that Russia could one day fall on them is palpable and has led to the mobilization of civil society, such as with volunteer groups
