Better Tourniquets Mean More Lives Saved

Better Tourniquets Mean More Lives Saved. Program developed in conjunction with US military aims to prevent more civilians from bleeding to death.

It's been 20 years since terrorists rammed passenger planes into New York's World Trade Center and the Pentagon in Washington. The wars that followed in Afghanistan and Iraq were wars in which medical advances saved more lives than in any other war. VOA's Carol Pearson tells us about one of those advances.
Camera: Mike Burke

