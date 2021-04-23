Engineer Creates Electronic Analysis Kit for Testing Soil Crop Suitability
Cameroon’s agricultural sector employs the majority of the country’s workers, but too many know too little about the soil, resulting in inefficient farming. To help Cameroon’s farmers, a computer engineer created an electronic analysis kit to test soil quality and suitability for crops.
