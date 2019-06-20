Elderly Rohingya Refugees ‘Failed’ By Aid Response, Says Amnesty

Show more Show less

Tens of thousands of elderly refugees living in camps in and around Myanmar are being failed by a humanitarian response that is not taking account of their needs, according to Amnesty International. The group's report is based on interviews with hundreds of refugees living in camps in Bangladesh. The crisis began three years ago as clashes erupted between ethnic militia and the Myanmar military, forcing millions of Muslim Rohingya people to flee their villages in the north-eastern Rakhine state. Henry Ridgwell reports.