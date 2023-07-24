Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

El Niño is Here; Get Ready for a Big One

El Niño is Here; Get Ready for a Big One
Embed
El Niño is Here; Get Ready for a Big One

No media source currently available

0:00 0:03:36 0:00
Direct link

Every few years, the Pacific Ocean gets a fever, and the symptoms spread all the way around the world. It's happening again. El Niño is back, and it looks like it's going to be a big one. That raises the odds of droughts in Brazil and southern Africa, and floods in East Africa and the southern U.S.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG