Drought Crisis in Somaliland Worsens Gender Based Violence for IDPs
Aid workers say record drought in Somalia is hitting women and girls the hardest, putting them at risk of gender-based violence and seeing girls pulled out of school. Women and girls are forced to walk further from home to get water and education, making them vulnerable to attacks.
