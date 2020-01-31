Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Dozens Arrested as Impeachment Demonstrators Clog US Capitol Steps

Dozens Arrested as Impeachment Demonstrators Clog US Capitol Steps
Embed

No media source currently available

0:00 0:01:53 0:00
Direct link

Dozens Arrested as Impeachment Demonstrators Clog US Capitol Steps

The Senate impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump is nearing the end of its second week, and America is as polarized as ever about the proceedings. The trial, which is almost certain to end with Trump's acquittal in the Republican-led chamber, is provoking strong emotions from demonstrators on both sides of the issue who have descended on the U.S. Capitol to protest. VOA’s Carolyn Presutti reports on several hundred protesters and those standing against them.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG