Dozens Arrested as Impeachment Demonstrators Clog US Capitol Steps

The Senate impeachment trial of U.S. President Donald Trump is nearing the end of its second week, and America is as polarized as ever about the proceedings. The trial, which is almost certain to end with Trump's acquittal in the Republican-led chamber, is provoking strong emotions from demonstrators on both sides of the issue who have descended on the U.S. Capitol to protest. VOA’s Carolyn Presutti reports on several hundred protesters and those standing against them.