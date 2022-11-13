Accessibility links

Documentary Shows War in Ukraine Through Eyes of Mariupol Survivors

Documentary Shows War in Ukraine Through Eyes of Mariupol Survivors
Documentary Shows War in Ukraine Through Eyes of Mariupol Survivors

"Mariupol. Unlost Hope" is a new documentary focusing on the war in Ukraine. It premiered in the U.S. in early November and shows the war through the eyes of ordinary people who managed to survive. Nina Vishneva has the story, narrated by Anna Rice.

"Mariupol. Unlost Hope" is a new documentary focusing on the war in Ukraine. It premiered in the U.S. in early November and shows the war through the eyes of ordinary people who managed to survive. Nina Vishneva has the story, narrated by Anna Rice. VOA footage by Max Avloshenko, Dmitrii Vershinin, Vladimir Badikov.

