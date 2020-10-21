Destruction at an End SARS Protest in Jos, Nigeria

Damage to structures and burned cars in the city center on Ahmadu Bello Way in Jos, Nigeria. The video recorded on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 shows street scenes with evidence of violence, opening with a charred car, shattered glass on the ground in front of storefront, and damage to shops, banks, and a Mr. Big Restaurant.
