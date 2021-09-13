Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Defense Secretary Says US Safer Today Than in 2001

Defense Secretary Says US Safer Today Than in 2001
Embed
Defense Secretary Says US Safer Today Than in 2001

No media source currently available

0:00 0:08:08 0:00
Direct link

Defense Secretary, Lloyd Austin says U.S. defense capabilities and strike abilities have “evolved” and “increased by orders of magnitude."

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin says the United States is safer now than it was 20 years ago. Speaking in an interview with Voice of America's Carla Babb on the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terror attacks, Austin said U.S. defense capabilities and strike abilities have “evolved” and “increased by orders of magnitude.”

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG