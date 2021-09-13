Defense Secretary Says US Safer Today Than in 2001

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin says the United States is safer now than it was 20 years ago. Speaking in an interview with Voice of America's Carla Babb on the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terror attacks, Austin said U.S. defense capabilities and strike abilities have “evolved” and “increased by orders of magnitude.”
