British MP David Amess Killed in Stabbing

A British member of parliament died Friday after being stabbed several times at a church, while he was visiting constituents in his home district in southeastern Britain, officials said.

David Amess, 69, was a member of the Conservative Party and represented Southend West in Essex, England.

"All our hearts are full of shock and sadness today at the loss of Sir David Amess," said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who called Amess one of the "kindest, nicest and gentle people in politics" and noted his efforts to end cruelty to animals.

Police said a 25-year-old suspect is in custody.

"We are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the wider public," Essex Police said in a statement.

Amess, who had been a member of parliament since 1983, was married and had five children.

