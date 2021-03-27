Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Cuban American Voters ...

Cuban American Voters ...
Embed
Cuban American Voters ...

No media source currently available

0:00 0:04:12 0:00
Direct link

As the Biden administration reviews its policy toward Cuba, the latest opinion survey in Florida confirms recent polls showing most Cuban American voters now oppose re-engaging with the communist island nation. The apparent harder line toward Havana represents a shift from the Obama years.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG