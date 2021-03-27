Cuban American Voters ...
As the Biden administration reviews its policy toward Cuba, the latest opinion survey in Florida confirms recent polls showing most Cuban American voters now oppose re-engaging with the communist island nation. The apparent harder line toward Havana represents a shift from the Obama years.
