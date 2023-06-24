Critics Say Ailing Economy a Challenge for Zimbabwe’s Ruling Party as Election Nears
The Zimbabwe African National Union- Patriotic Front or ZANU-PF has ruled the country for 43 years. But the opposition party thinks the nation’s poor economy might give it an opportunity to make gains in the country’s upcoming elections. Columbus Mavhunga has this report from Harare.
