Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Critics Say Ailing Economy a Challenge for Zimbabwe’s Ruling Party as Election Nears

Critics Say Ailing Economy a Challenge for Zimbabwe’s Ruling Party as Election Nears
Embed
Critics Say Ailing Economy a Challenge for Zimbabwe’s Ruling Party as Election Nears

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:34 0:00
Direct link

The Zimbabwe African National Union- Patriotic Front or ZANU-PF has ruled the country for 43 years. But the opposition party thinks the nation’s poor economy might give it an opportunity to make gains in the country’s upcoming elections. Columbus Mavhunga has this report from Harare.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG