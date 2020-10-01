Accessibility links

COVID-19 Deaths Rising Worldwide

The COVID-19 death toll has climbed to more than one million people worldwide. And because of a recent surge of infections in many countries including in Europe and the United States, more coronavirus deaths are expected in the coming months. But there are also signs that death rates are dropping

