COVID Screen Time ...
In this age of no school, no camps and no big gatherings, millions of parents are spending more time with their child but also working from home. For many, the only way to keep them entertained during the work day is to give them more screen time. Anna Nelson has the story narrated by Anna Rice.
Episodes
August 15, 2020
COVID Retail Bankruptcies Analysis ...
August 14, 2020
COVID Turkey ...
August 13, 2020
COVID-19 Plunging People in Spain Into Poverty
August 13, 2020
Clear Masks for People With Hearing Disabilities
August 13, 2020
COVID Clear Masks -- USAGM