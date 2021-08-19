Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Kenya COVID-19 Misinformation ...

Kenya COVID-19 Misinformation ...
Embed
Kenya COVID-19 Misinformation ...

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:31 0:00
Direct link

Volunteers in Kenya are working to counter misinformation on the coronavirus among people living with HIV, the virus that causes AIDS. Social media posts have been circulating harmful, false claims that the use of antiretroviral drugs to treat HIV can also prevent and even cure COVID-19.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG