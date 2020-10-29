WHO: National Lockdowns Avoidable
The World Health Organization says national coronavirus lockdowns could be avoided if people were willing to take measures to avoid spreading the virus. Meanwhile, there is anger in Italy and division in Spain over a new round of restrictions, as VOA correspondent Mariama Diallo reports
