Community Cookout ...

When Heleo Leyva was forced to close down his quesadilla stand in Los Angeles because of the COVID pandemic, he thought he had lost everything. But instead of giving up, Leyva found a way not only to stay on his feet – but to help and feed the community hit hard by the crisis. Genia Dulot reports

