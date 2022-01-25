Accessibility links

Community Bicycle Carnival in Nigeria Promotes Cleaner Air and Culture

Nigeria's Rivers State has some of the most polluted air in Africa from people burning fossil fuels and trash. One community has sought to reduce pollution by promoting bicycle riding with an annual bicycle carnival. For VOA, Timothy Obiezu reports from Isiokpo, Nigeria. Videographer: Emeka Gibson

