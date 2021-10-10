Accessibility links

Coming Soon: 'Terror in Tigray - The Ethiopian Refugee Crisis'

Conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region has forced hundreds of thousands of people from their homes. Traumatized by the ongoing horrors, many have fled to refugee camps in neighboring Sudan. In this special report, Heather Murdock brings us the stories of those trying to survive in Ethiopia and beyond.

