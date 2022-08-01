Senate Democrats last week made public the details of a broad bill that would address climate change, health care, inflation, and taxes. The announcement followed months of negotiations and infighting that seemed to derail major parts of U.S. President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda. But as VOA’s Arash Arabasadi reports, the bill faces stiff Republican opposition in the Senate.
Senate Democrats Move Forward Bill to Tackle Climate, Taxes, Healthcare, Inflation
