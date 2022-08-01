Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Login / Register
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Senate Democrats Move Forward Bill to Tackle Climate, Taxes, Healthcare, Inflation

Senate Democrats Move Forward Bill to Tackle Climate, Taxes, Healthcare, Inflation
Embed
Senate Democrats Move Forward Bill to Tackle Climate, Taxes, Healthcare, Inflation

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:38 0:00

Senate Democrats last week made public the details of a broad bill that would address climate change, health care, inflation, and taxes. The announcement followed months of negotiations and infighting that seemed to derail major parts of U.S. President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda. But as VOA’s Arash Arabasadi reports, the bill faces stiff Republican opposition in the Senate.

Senate Democrats last week made public the details of a broad bill that would address climate change, health care, inflation, and taxes. The announcement followed months of negotiations and infighting that seemed to derail major parts of U.S. President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda. But as VOA’s Arash Arabasadi reports, the bill faces stiff Republican opposition in the Senate.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG