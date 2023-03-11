Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Climate Change Hits Women in South Africa’s Coal Region, Report Says

Climate Change Hits Women in South Africa’s Coal Region, Report Says
Embed
Climate Change Hits Women in South Africa’s Coal Region, Report Says

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:24 0:00
Direct link

A report by Southern Africa Resource Watch says women are more impacted than men by climate change in the coal-producing region of South Africa, one of the world’s biggest coal exporters. Mpumalanga province sees heavy pollution from coal mining and power stations as well as severe flooding.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG