Climate Change Hits Women in South Africa’s Coal Region, Report Says
A report by Southern Africa Resource Watch says women are more impacted than men by climate change in the coal-producing region of South Africa, one of the world’s biggest coal exporters. Mpumalanga province sees heavy pollution from coal mining and power stations as well as severe flooding.
