Citizens, Zimbabwe Authorities Worried About Rising Crime

Zimbabwe authorities say they are worried about rising crime, especially armed robberies, whose enforcement has led to law enforcement officers firing at and killing suspects. Columbus Mavhunga reports from Harare, where analysts say Zimbabwe's crime rate is increasing because of poverty.

