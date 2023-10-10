Accessibility links

Citizens Coalition for Change Members of Parliament Lose Seats in Disputed Recalls

Speaker of the House of Assembly Jacob Mudenda announcing the recalling of opposition Members of Parliament by Sengezo Tshabangu, who claims to be the CCC interim secretary general. CCC says Tshabangu is an imposter but he insists that he has the right to do so. (Video: Mlondolozi Ndlovu)

