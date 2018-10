The URL has been copied to your clipboard

A Zimbabwean woman, Chiedza Tawuchira Mavangira, has landed a lead role in a Nollywood in Hollywood movie ‘A Woman in a Man’s World’ written and directed by Nigerian-born King Bassey. Chiedza of Black Money Brands fame told VOA in an exclusive interview that she is happy to be in the film.