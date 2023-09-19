Chaos, Pandemonium At Victoria Falls Council Mayoral Election
There was chaos and pandemonium on Tuesday at the Victoria Falls Council chambers when a meeting for the election of mayo degenerated into a slanging match between councilors who teamed up with locals to block the election of someone seconded by the top leadership. (Video: Nokuthaba Dlamini)
