Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Chaos, Pandemonium At Victoria Falls Council Mayoral Election

Chaos, Pandemonium At Victoria Falls Council Mayoral Election
Embed
Chaos, Pandemonium At Victoria Falls Council Mayoral Election

No media source currently available

0:00 0:02:27 0:00
Direct link

There was chaos and pandemonium on Tuesday at the Victoria Falls Council chambers when a meeting for the election of mayo degenerated into a slanging match between councilors who teamed up with locals to block the election of someone seconded by the top leadership. (Video: Nokuthaba Dlamini)

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG