Chaos, Pandemonium as CCC Lawmakers Are Thrown Out of Parliament
There was chaos and pandemonium in the House of Assembly today when 14 parliamentarians were expelled by Speaker Jacob Mudenda after they were recalled by Sengezo Tshabangu who claims to be the interim secretary general of the Citizens Coalition for Change. (Video: Godwin Mangudya)
October 10, 2023
Happening Now ... Police Called in to Remove Expelled MPs
October 08, 2023
Zimbabwean Living in Israel Says Situation Tense in Tel Aviv
October 07, 2023
Senior Citizens Dancing at 100 Year-Olds Party
