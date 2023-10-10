Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Chaos, Pandemonium as CCC Lawmakers Are Thrown Out of Parliament

Chaos, Pandemonium as CCC Lawmakers Are Thrown Out of Parliament
Embed
Chaos, Pandemonium as CCC Lawmakers Are Thrown Out of Parliament

No media source currently available

0:00 0:00:25 0:00
Direct link

There was chaos and pandemonium in the House of Assembly today when 14 parliamentarians were expelled by Speaker Jacob Mudenda after they were recalled by Sengezo Tshabangu who claims to be the interim secretary general of the Citizens Coalition for Change. (Video: Godwin Mangudya)

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG