Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Video

Chamisa: Hands Off CCC

Chamisa: Hands Off CCC
Embed
Chamisa: Hands Off CCC

No media source currently available

0:00 0:05:41 0:00
Direct link

Nelson Chamisa says hands off the Citizens Coalition for Change as it is a people's movement with no post of a secretary general as being being claimed by Sengezo Tshabangu, who has recalled some Members of Parliament. He says Speaker of Parliament should reverse he recalls. (Video: VOA)

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG