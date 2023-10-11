Chamisa: Hands Off CCC
Nelson Chamisa says hands off the Citizens Coalition for Change as it is a people's movement with no post of a secretary general as being being claimed by Sengezo Tshabangu, who has recalled some Members of Parliament. He says Speaker of Parliament should reverse he recalls. (Video: VOA)
