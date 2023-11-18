Chamisa Attending Funeral Wake of Slain Party Activist
Nelson Chamisa on Friday attended a funeral wake of Tapfumaneyi Masaya, who was allegedly killed by state security agents follwing his abduction last Saturday when he was on the campaign trail for CCC ahead of the December 9th parliamentary and council by-eletions. (Video: VOA) #chamisa #zimbabwe
