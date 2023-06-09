Chakanaka Mangena Praising South Africa for Extending Zimbabweans Exemption Permits
Chakanaka Mangena praising South Africa for extending validity of Zimbabwean Exemption Permits for six months, just a few days before they were set to expire. At least 178,000 Zimbabweans are holders of the exemption permits. Some were facing deportation if they had failed to regularize their status
