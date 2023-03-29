Accessibility links

Center in Poland Collects Ukrainian Accounts of Russian War Crimes

Center in Poland Collects Ukrainian Accounts of Russian War Crimes

In response to reports of military actions against civilians during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Pilecki Institute in Warsaw, Poland, has established a center that collects and preserves evidence of potential war crimes and crimes against humanity. Lesia Bakalets has a story from Warsaw.

