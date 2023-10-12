CCC Leader Nelson Chamisa Says Members Under Siege, Urges SADC to Interveene
Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa says party members are being terrorized by suspected Zanu PF supporters and state security agents following the holding of disputed elections. He says there is need to national dialogue to resolve the government legitimacy crisis and other issues.
