Presidential Election Campaigns Relying on Technology to Raise Funds

Presidential Election Campaigns Relying on Technology to Raise Funds

In the last few months, the coronavirus pandemic has been an unprecedented complication for U.S. presidential campaigns. Both Donald Trump and Joe Biden’s campaigns have had to pivot their strategies and rely on technology to raise money and connect with potential voters. VOA's Elizabeth Lee reports

