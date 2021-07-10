Accessibility links

California Evictions

Some of the U.S. COVID relief packages are aimed at keeping tenants who can’t pay their rent from being evicted. That relief was supposed to end in July. But in California, the state government just agreed to give those tenants more time. Angelina Bagdasaryan has the story, narrated by Anna Rice.

