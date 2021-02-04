COVID Britain Mutations ...
Britain has launched an emergency program of door-to-door testing in several parts of the country, following the discovery of numerous cases of the coronavirus variant first identified in South Africa. Scientists say the variant could be more resistant to vaccines, as Henry Ridgwell reports
