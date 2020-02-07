Accessibility links

Botswana's ‘Edible Diamonds’ Decline with Drought, Impacting Rural Communities

A prolonged dry spell in Southern Africa has caused a decline in mopane worms, a key source of income and food for rural communities in Botswana. Experts say over-harvesting of the protein-rich caterpillars has also affected breeding, as Mqondisi Dube reports from the town of Palapye.

