Blinken Visiting Africa Nations Commends Cape Verde for Deep Spirit of Democracy
United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken currently visiting several African nations to promote peace and trade has commended the deep spirit of democracy in Cape Verde. He also congratulated the country's performance in the ongoing AFCON games in Ivory Coast. He is set to visit five nations.
