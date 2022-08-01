Accessibility links

Excitement Over Investing in Cryptocurrency Tinged With Fear of Big Slide
The price of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies has fallen dramatically in recent months. Still, many investors are excited about the future of digital currencies despite the risks. VOA’s Michelle Quinn reports from San Francisco. VOA footage by Matt Dibble and Michelle Quinn.

